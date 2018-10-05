Buhari meets Anyim, Uduaghan, Marafa in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governor of Delta State and senatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan at the State House Abuja.

Also meeting with the President after the Friday jumat service at the State House mosque is Senator Kabiru Marafa who is a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State.

The three came separately and were still at the President’s office at the time of filing this report.