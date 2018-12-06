Buhari’s wife dissociates self from alleged illegal entry into Aso Villa

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has dissociated herself from one Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Onuoha, was who paraded on Monday by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly gaining entry into the Presidential Villa posing as First Lady of Kogi State.

The President’s wife in a statement by her spokesperson, Haurna Suleiman, said the suspect was never her associate.

The statement reads: “She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so-called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and she is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.

“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.

“As for staff of her office, she wishes to state that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law.”

The DSS had on Monday said the suspect had on the November 22, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State; she used the false identity to invade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorised access into the Villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari.