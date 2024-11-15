President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications (State House).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced this in a statement, on Thursday.

A former aide of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Bwala worked actively for his former principal who lost to Tinubu.

However, after the elections, he worked his way into the camp of Tinubu, sparking controversy.

Onanuga also announced the appointments of three directors-general of various agencies.

They are:

(1) Mr. Olawale Olopade — Director-General, National Sports Commission

(2) Dr. Abisoye Fagade — Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism

(3) Dr. Adebowale Adedokun — Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement

Olopade, the new Director-General of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience in the sector.

He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun state and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The new Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Dr. Abisoye Fagade is a marketing communication professional. He is the founder and managing director of Sodium Brand Solutions.

Adedokun, the new helmsman of the Bureau of Public Procurement, was the director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau before his appointment.