Mia Le Roux, who was recently crowned Miss South Africa 2024, has announced her withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition because of health issues.

In a statement released on Friday by the Miss South Africa Organisation, Le Roux expressed gratitude for the support she has received from South Africans, describing the decision to step back as “incredibly challenging” but necessary to focus on her health.

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.

“However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” she said.

The Miss South Africa Organisation also expressed its support, emphasising Le Roux’s resilience and prioritising her health.

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period,” the organisation stated.

“Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health,” it added.

Le Roux’s withdrawal comes against the backdrop of a controversial year for the Miss South Africa pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina, a contestant of Nigerian and South African heritage, withdrew from the competition following a social media backlash over her nationality.

Adetshina, 23, was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent.

The controversy deepened after the South African Home Affairs Ministry launched an investigation, revealing allegations that her mother may have committed identity theft.

In the wake of the backlash, Adetshina was invited to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant, which she ultimately won.

Le Roux, a descendant of Dutch settlers known as Boers, was subsequently crowned Miss South Africa 2024.