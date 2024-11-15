A new political movement, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), has officially emerged in Abuja, with a vow to unseat the current government and tackle the challenges facing Nigeria.

Speaking at the ACC National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Thursday in Abuja, the National Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, outlined the movement’s conservative vision and commitment to revitalising Nigerian governance.

According to him, the ACC seeks to provide a fresh conservative alternative in the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also, the focus is on restoring national security, economic prosperity, and equity through conservative principles.

Members of the movement argued that the current governance has left Nigeria in a state of confusion, insecurity, and poverty, creating a strong desire for change among the citizens.

They described the formation of the ACC as a response to what they see as the failure of the progressivism currently dominating Nigeria’s political scene.

The movement advocated a return to the values of the First Republic, emphasizing patriotism, morality, and the rule of law as essential to Nigeria’s future.

They also expressed concerns over the erosion of public trust in the judiciary and called for its overhaul to ensure justice and uphold democratic principles.

Mohammed disclosed that the movement, which has garnered support across political affiliations, is pushing for its registration as a formal political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “The Allied Conservative Congress, ACC, was born out of Nigerians’ quest for genuine democracy, good governance, the rule of law, national security, economic prosperity, equity, and morality in our national life.

“Today, things have fallen apart; the state of the nation is dire. Patriotism, the glue that held the nation together, is lacking in most leaders and citizens.

“There is confusion in governance as the ship of the Nigerian state drifts on its perilous course, buffeted by insecurity and poverty.

“ACC is on a rescue mission to save Nigeria from self-serving politicians masquerading as democrats. National interest should always supersede partisan politics and personal gain.

“There is no substitute for participatory democracy, where citizens’ voices are heard, and their votes count in the overall result.

“The established political parties (APC, PDP, LP) in the country have nothing new to offer; they are all singing the same old songs, and Nigerians are tired of it. We are bringing fresh ideas and true patriotism.

“Given the current situation of economic hardship and insecurity, it seems that the present government has run out of ideas. We have our own ideas, but we are keeping them close to our chest.”

On the need for judicial reforms, he said: “It is unfortunate that Nigerians’ confidence in the judiciary has been eroding due to frequent miscarriages of justice, making a mockery of the administration of justice in Nigeria. The urgent need to overhaul the judiciary cannot be overemphasized.”

During the meeting, the National Executive Committee members signed the Code of Conduct and Oath of Allegiance to the ACC, demonstrating their loyalty, commitment, and dedication.