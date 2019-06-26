Chelsea get Derby nod to hold Lampard talks

Chelsea have been given permission to speak to Derby boss Frank Lampard about their vacant manager’s job.

Lampard, 41, spent 13 years as a Chelsea player and would replace Maurizio Sarri, who has joined Juventus after one season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues would have to pay the Rams about £4m if they appoint Lampard.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions,” a Derby statement read.

“The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Lampard embarked on his first campaign as a manager last season, leading the Rams to the Championship play-off final where they lost to Aston Villa.

The former England midfielder made 648 Chelsea appearances, winning 11 major trophies.

If he does take over, he will inherit a transfer embargo after Chelsea were given a two-window transfer ban by world governing body Fifa – a decision the club are appealing against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. – BBC.