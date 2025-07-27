A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the ban on the use of skirts for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa, in a judgement, held that the NYSC’s enforcement of trousers as the only acceptable uniform, for female participants, violated their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion and human dignity.

Two former corps members, who were denied certificates by the NYSC for their inability to appear on trousers: Ogunjobi John Blessing and Ayuba Vivian, separately filed the suits challenging the action.

Both suits were, however, consolidated by the court.

In the judgement, Justice Yilwa declared that the refusal of the NYSC to recognize and allow skirt as part of its uniform, is a breach of their right as contained in Section 38(1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Deuteronomy 22 v 5 of the Bible.

The judge further awarded the sum of N10 million as damages against the NYSC.

Ayuba, who graduated in Microbiology from the Kaduna State University in 2018, was mobilised to serve in Zamfara State, but rejected the pair of trousers assigned to her due to her faith.

However, the NYSC had contended that the corpers signed undertaken to adhere with the rules and regulations of the corps to ensure uniformity and discipline during the programme.