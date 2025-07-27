South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will play host to three-time African champions Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Head of Communications on Sunday, noted that the highly-anticipated game will commence at 4 p.m. GMT (which is 5 p.m. Nigeria time and 6 p.m. in South Africa).

Formerly known as the Vodacom Park and later as Free State Stadium, the Toyota Stadium in South Africa’s judicial capital, was opened in 1995 and has capacity for 46,000 spectators.

The potentially-explosive Matchday 8 encounter is expected to have enormous implications for which team will eventually win the only ticket from Africa’s qualifying group C to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

This also comes three days after the Super Eagles would have hosted Rwanda’s Amavubi on Sept.ember 6.