Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, reporting a remarkable turnaround in performance despite a persistently challenging economic environment and an intensely competitive landscape.

The announcement comes in a landmark year for the company, as Guinness Nigeria celebrates 75 years of operations in Nigeria—a testament to the enduring strength of its brands, its people, and its commitment to brewing excellence.

In the period under review, the company delivered strong topline growth, with revenue rising by 65.8% to ₦496.6 billion, up from ₦299.5 billion in the previous year. Gross profit grew by 62.2% to ₦148.3 billion, while operating profit rose by 86.6% to ₦47.4 billion. Most notably, the company returned to profitability with a net profit after tax of ₦16.2 billion, compared to a ₦54.7 billion loss recorded in FY24.

These results reflect Guinness Nigeria’s focused execution of its strategic priorities, disciplined cost management, and the resilience of its people and portfolio.

Commenting on the performance, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board, said: “This strong turnaround speaks to the quality of leadership, clarity of vision, and strength of governance at Guinness Nigeria. As we mark 75 years of doing business in Nigeria, this performance underscores our long-standing resilience and commitment to value creation. The Board remains confident in the company’s long-term strategy and is committed to sustaining this momentum for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Girish Sharma, Managing Director/CEO, added: “These results reflect our team’s focus, agility, and deep connection with our consumers. We have set a clear ambition—to be one of the best performing, most trusted, and most respected consumer products companies in Nigeria. That ambition is driving us to build a high-performance organisation with an entrepreneurial spirit. While the external environment remains dynamic, we are building on this momentum with confidence and purpose.”

Guinness Nigeria remains committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth while continuing its legacy of enriching lives and communities across the country.