As Muslim faithful world over celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, APC Chieftain and Akogun of Ado Ekiti, Chief Sunday Olofe, has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls around the world over Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to embrace love, selflessness and remain compassionate with everyone irrespective of religion and sex.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message, the Akogun of Ado Ekiti, on behalf of the good people of Ado Ekiti, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, members of Ogboni fraternity, rejoiced with the Muslim world on this joyous occasion and advised Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the ideals of sacrifice and offering.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ekiti State, Nigeria and the world over, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest felicitations on behalf of the Royal Palace and the good people of the state on this joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir”, Chief Olofe stated.

In his final remark, the Akogun seized the medium to felicitate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for his laudable achievements within his two years in office.

In the same vein, he saluted his brother and friend the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for rebranding the Nigeria Police Force and making the Force more flexible and effective.

He also saluted the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police alongside the Oba of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe and members of Ogboni fraternity across Nigeria, wishing everyone particularly the Muslim Faithful a happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration.