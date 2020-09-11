COVID-19 cases rise by 197 to 55,829

September 11, 2020 0

Nigeria has recorded 197 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 55,829 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 83 new cases; Lagos, 48; Kaduna, 17; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 16; Ogun, 11; Katsina, seven; Imo, four; Edo and Nasarawa, three each; Rivers, two; while Bayelsa, Oyo and Osun recorded one case each

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 55,829 cases of COVID-19. 43,810 patients have been discharged, while 1,075 persons have died.”

