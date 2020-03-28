COVID-19: Kaduna Police vow to deal with curfew violators

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it will deal with violators of the 24-hour-curfew imposed on the state by the government.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, in a broadcast to residents of the state on Thursday announced the curfew, stating that from the midnight of Thursday, all residents must stay at home and that no offices, businesses of any sort or places of worship are allowed to open.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement on Friday that the command would commence compliance with immediate effect, saying the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, had directed all policemen in the command to ensure that the directive was fully adhered to.

He said, “The Kaduna State Police Command in compliance with the directive on the enforcement of curfew/social distancing order wishes to inform the general public that it has commenced the enforcement as directed by the Kaduna State Government.”