COVID-19: Obey movement restriction order – Niger Police, NSCDC tell residents

The Niger State Police Command on Friday also asked the people of the state to obey the order restricting movements and gatherings of more than 20 people, saying the Force was set to implement the government directive.

Governor Abubakar Bello had imposed curfew on the state from 8am to 8pm daily as he also civil servants from levels one to 12, except those on essential services, to stay at home till further notice.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that the state police commissioner, Adamu Usman, had directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to apprehend and prosecute those that violate the orders.

He said, “Essential workers are allowed to continue their services. Commercial drivers, motorcycle and tricycle operators are warned to desist from overloading.

“The commissioner has also ordered the decongestion of police cells across the state as part of preventive measures. Members of the public are hereby advised to avoid social visit to the police stations and contact them through telephone numbers for information or general complaint.”