Dangote Cement to make 1,000 Nigerians millionaires

Dangote Cement Plc. on Wednesday launched the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Season 2, targeted at making 1,000 Nigerians millionaires.

At the unveiling of the promo in Lagos, the company’s Group Managing Director, Mr Michel Puchercos said the promo was instituted to reward its loyal customers.

Puchercos gave the assurance that the company, through the promo, would change the standard of living of its consumers and end-users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that 1,000 lucky Nigerians would win a star prize of one million naira each, over a period of 16 weeks of the promo.

The company opted for a cash prize to enable the beneficiaries to set up small businesses in the face of COVID-19.

Puchercos said that the Season 2 Promo, launched following a huge success recorded in the 2019 promotion, would run from July 15 to November 15.

He said that the company was determined to reward the consumers and add value to their economic well being, with the promo.

According to him, other prizes to be won apart from one million naira cash, include tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, generators, goodies packs, smaller monetary prizes and airtime.

Mrs Funmi Sanni, Dangote Cement, Marketing Director, said at the event that the promo was launched to delight the company’s old and new consumers.

“Every promo bag of cement contains a scratch card-carrying winning items carefully inserted in each bag, when you scratch, whatever is revealed is what you win.