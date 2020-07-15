National Assembly orders immediate retirement of clerk, sacks 149 others

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has ordered the immediate retirement of Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, the Clerk of the National Assembly and also sacked 149 other officials.

Mr Olusanya Ajakaiye, the Secretary of the Commission was also affected.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Amshi.

Amshi said that the decision was reached at the 497th meeting of the Commission where it approved the retirement age of 60 years and 35 years of service for staff of the National Assembly.

Earlier, the commission directed that any staff who has spent 35 years in service and have attained the age of 60 would receive a retirement letter.

Meanwhile, the development was contrary to the resolution of both chambers of the 8th Assembly, which approved a new Conditions of Service for management and staff of the assembly.

The Conditions of Service had extended the retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of service among others.

However, the implementation of conditions of service faced strong opposition from some staff and members of Civil Society Organisations(CSOs).

The tenure of the clerk has been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service which took effect in 2019.