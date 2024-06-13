Former Commonwealth’s Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku; General Ike Nwachukwu, (retd), and Peter Obi have advocated “a new legitimate Federalist Constitution for Nigeria” that would truly reflect and accommodate her diversity, which drafting requires urgent attention to save the country from the brink of collapse.

The prominent Nigerians, including the leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, made the call at a colloquium yesterday, June 12, titled: “Securing the future of Nigeria through a new democratic people’s constitution”.

The event was to mark Democracy Day, and was held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

speakers at the colloquium noted that the Nigerian project “is not working positively because the country operates a constitution that does not suit its numerous challenges confronting her.”

Anyaoku, Chairman of the event, noted that Nigeria from the onset has been facing the challenges of managing its diversity without headway.

He noted that the 1960 and 1963 constitutions were drafted to address the challenges until the military came in January 1966 and scuttled the arrangements.

He stressed: “Unless a courageous action is taken to give the country a new constitution, the country will continue to move towards collapse.”

Anyaoku explained that some countries that failed to address their diversity have disintegrated, given examples of countries like Yugoslavia, Czechoslovaki,a and Sudan.

He explained that their failure to address their diversity made them break into two independent states.

Anyaoku maintained that other pluralist nations that addressed their diversity remained intact, citing examples of countries like Canada and India.

The global statesman said: “The 1999 constitution, even as amended, lacked the legitimacy to address the diversity

“Therefore, we need to get a new legitimate constitution that will tackle the challenges facing the country,” he said.

Anyaoku suggested that to arrive at the new constitution, a constituent assembly can be set up, which will comprise democratically-elected people, and not on a political party basis.

He added that membership of the constituent assembly should also put into consideration the 1960, and 1963 constitutions and the recommendations of the 2014 constitutional conference by the then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“And if all these are put into consideration, the nation will have a legitimate constitution,” he posited.

Gen. Nwachukwu noted that attempts have been made in the past to return Nigeria to a true democracy, adding that Nigerians should pray the country has a constitution that can accommodate the wishes of the people.

“What Nigeria needs now is a true Federalist Constitution that accommodates our diversity as a nation and the time to make the change is now.

“We must all be committed to democracy. We should make good promises made by our founding fathers and promises made by our leaders reflect in our diversity,” he added.

Nwachukwu listed seven points for the new constitution to include: autonomy to federating units that guarantee freedom of speech, provide security of lives and prosperity, and forge a sustainable balanced country, among others.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, who was represented by Tanko Yunusa, Chief Spokesperson Obi-Datti and Director of Media LP, also spoke in like manner, calling for a true Nigeria Constitution.

Yerima, in his address, described the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as a fraud foisted on Nigerians.

According to Yerima; “We are going through a hard time. And the truth is that the North is at the worst receiving end in terms of insecurity, and poverty. Name it.

“The 1999 Nigeria Constitution is a fraud foisted on Nigerians by the military junta.

“The present Constitution lacks legitimacy. Nigeria needs a new Constitution that is generally acceptable.

“Our prayer is for us to have a country we should be proud of. We are gradually losing hope.

“Listening to Mr. President in his Democracy Day speech, talking about laying the foundation after 64 years of Nigeria’s existence, I can’t comprehend it.

“That means the next four generations will be the ones to enjoy the laying of foundation.”