The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Yusuf Adenoyin for possessing eight human skulls in Isua, the headquarters of Akoko South-East Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, on Wednesday, explained that police personnel attached to the Police Safer Highway Patrol at the Isua/Epinmi checkpoint arrested the suspect.

Odunlami said, ” On June 10, 2024, at about 0800hrs, personnel attached to Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route to Akure. While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him.

“His load was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was travelling with.

“The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, 31 years old, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists. He also confessed to having supplied seven human skulls before he was arrested.”

The police spokesperson also said the investigation was ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.