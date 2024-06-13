The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, described as mischievous campaign posters in circulation suggesting a political alliance between himself and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio described the campaign posters as “the handiwork of mischief makers.”

“Senator Godswill Akpabio does not have any intention to contest for president in 2027 nor is he nursing any ambition of a joint presidential ticket with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other person by whatever name,” Eyiboh said.

Describing the posters as “spurious and mischievous,” Eyiboh said Akpabio was focused on his role as the Senate President, supporting President Bola Tinubu in resetting Nigeria and restoring the nation’s pride on the global stage.

“Since assuming office on June 13, 2023, Akpabio has been dedicated to providing the necessary legislative support to the Tinubu administration and has not contemplated running for President at any point.

“It is embarrassing for anyone to link the person of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to an insipid presidential ambition, when a competent, trusted, and tested leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is in the driving seat, effectively navigating the contours of purposeful leadership and adept governance with his Renewed Hope Agenda,” Eyiboh said.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the posters “as attempts to distract from the significant and positive interventions being made by the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership.”

The statement also called on security agencies to investigate and identify those behind this “ugly enterprise.”

El-Rufai is currently facing an allegation of N423bn theft allegation levelled against him by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Though shortlisted by President Bola Tinubu for ministerial appointment, the National Assembly declined to confirm him, citing unfavourable security reports.