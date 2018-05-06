Dubai adds 200mw solar energy, increases clean energy dhare yo 4% of installed capacity

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the 200 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing the third phase using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model at Levelised Cost of Energy of 2.99 US cents per kilowatt hour using photovoltaic solar panels.

The 3rd phase is being implemented in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Électricité de France (EDF) Group.

The second and third stages of this phase, which have a capacity of 300MW each, will be completed in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that the plant is the first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to use a single-axis solar tracking system, which increases energy efficiency by 20-30%.

It uses over 800,000 self-cleaning solar cells that maintain a high-performance level.

The project provides over 60,000 residences with clean energy, reducing over 270,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

It was implemented with over 2.4 million accident-free man-hours.

Al Tayer noted that the project has increased the share of clean energy to 4% of Dubai’s total installed capacity. Capacity of the photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) IPP–based projects currently under construction is 1,500MW.

“Masdar and DEWA have played an active role in enhancing the cost efficiency and productivity of renewable energy by deploying the latest advances in technology. Solar power complements conventional energy in a relationship that makes perfect economic sense in this region, given the number of clear sunny days in the year, by helping to reduce energy costs through peak shaving,” said HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar.

“It is a great honour for the EDF Group to contribute to the Emirate of Dubai’s energy transition. I am delighted with the trusting relationship we have forged with our partners, DEWA and Masdar, to develop carbon-free energy in the region and beyond,” said HE Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO of EDF Group.