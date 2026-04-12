Ogun State-owned airline, Gateway Air, has announced plans to commence flight operations to major cities across Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance connectivity.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kayode Akinmade. Akinmade said that the airline would begin scheduled flights on Monday, covering routes including Iperu-Abuja, Abuja-Port-Harcourt, Abuja-Calabar, Abuja-Jos, and Iperu-Kano.

He noted that the flights were scheduled to operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

According to him, the airline is offering one-way economy fares starting from N100,000 to provide affordable travel options for passengers.

Akinmade described the development as a significant step towards improving regional accessibility and strengthening economic activities through efficient air transport services.

He added that the initiative underscored the state government’s commitment to delivering reliable and customer-focused aviation services.

He urged prospective passengers to book early and stay updated through the airline’s official communication channels for flight schedules and other necessary information.