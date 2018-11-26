Dubai Chamber President/CEO emerges Chairman of World Chambers Federation

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that its President and CEO, Hamad Buamim, has been appointed to the coveted post of Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce’s World Chambers Federation (WCF), the ICC’s forum uniting a global network of 12,000 chambers and their respective business communities.

The announcement came during a high-level WCF General Council meeting which was recently held at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters.

Buamim, who previously served as Deputy Chair of WCF, will assume his new position at the beginning of 2019 for a period of three years, during which he will preside over meetings and activities of the WCF Chairmanship, WCF Executive Committee, and WCF General Council.

Buamim succeeds Peter Mihok, President of Slovakia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who held the position of WCF Chairman for the last six years.

The appointment marked the second time that an official from the Middle East is elected as WCF Chairman .

In his new role, Buamim will supervise the WCF’s efforts to foster and facilitate collaboration and cooperation between chamber leaders and their members worldwide.

Buamim will present a new 100-day plan that will include several objectives, among them being strengthening the role of the WCF as a facilitator of global trade and developing smart and innovative business solutions, in addition to creating a sustainable mechanism that measures and assesses the needs, aspirations and existing challenges facing chambers.

Commenting on the WCF appointment, Buamim said: “I am honoured to take on this exciting role and I look forward to launching a constructive dialogue within the global chambers community and exploring new perspectives and ideas. By aligning our efforts and drawing on our combined expertise to maximize our impact, I am confident that we can eliminate barriers to global trade and adopt a future-ready framework that will enhance the competitiveness of our members and fuel sustainable economic growth.”

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.