Ecobank restates commitment to Okpekpe Race

The Managing Director of Ecobank, Charles Kie, has restated why the bank is in partnership with Okpekpe International 10Km Road Race scheduled to hold on Saturday May 12, 2018 in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Speaking at the weekend, the Managing Director of Ecobank, Charles Kie, said that the objective of the organisers of the race matches that of Ecobank and assured stakeholders that the bank will continue to throw its weight behind the race as its Official Bank.

“I want to use this opportunity to state here that Ecobank fully endorse this competition and will like to assure you that we will continue to be associated with the Okpekpe International Road Race,” he said.

He commended the organisers for the elevation of the race by IAAF to a silver label status, stressed that the competition brings together men and women from various parts of the world.

“I want to congratulate the organisers of the annual Okpekpe International 10Km Road Race for the elevation of the race to a silver labelled status. We in Ecobank remain committed to our partnership with Okpekpe road race. It is always a great pleasure to be at the event,” observed the Ecobank chief executive.

The 2018 edition of the Race which holds on May 12th is the 6th edition. It will have over 5,000 runners participating.