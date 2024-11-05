The new Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has abolished the 18-year admission benchmark for tertiary institutions in the country.

He also hinted at the possibility of reviewing the nation’s education policy.

However, the minister stated that there would be no reversal of the Federal Government’s decision to void over 22,700 degree certificates obtained by Nigerians from some “fake” universities in neighbouring Togo and the Benin Republic.

Alausa spoke on Wednesday at his inaugural ministerial press conference, which is ongoing in Abuja.

He stated that practical education will help to address the unemployment situation in Nigeria, as tertiary institutions will not continue to churn out graduates every year without providing jobs for them.

He mentioned that the federal government will collaborate with private sector operators to train students and unleash their potential.

Alausa added that universities of agriculture would be empowered to adopt commercial farming practices to combat food insecurity.