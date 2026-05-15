The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist Blessing CEO over an alleged N36 million fraud.

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a statement shared on their website, EFCC disclosed that she is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged stealing of N36 million.

During proceedings, defence counsel P.I. Nwafor informed the court that the defendant had already refunded part of the money to the petitioner.

The lawyer said, “We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million.

“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case.”

However, prosecuting counsel S.I. Suleiman argued that the anti-graft agency was not part of any private settlement discussion between the defendant and the petitioner.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he said.

In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu held that any discussion between the defendant and the nominal complainant would not affect the criminal proceedings before the court.

“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.

According to one of the charges, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained N36 million from one Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the pretence of leasing a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos State.

The EFCC alleged that the representation was false and constituted an offence under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Another charge accused her of fraudulently converting the sum to personal use, contrary to provisions of the Criminal Code Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea, the prosecution asked the court to remand her in a correctional facility pending trial.

Her counsel, however, told the court that the defence had only been served with the charges on Thursday and was still preparing a bail application.

He subsequently requested that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody pending perfection of her bail conditions.

Justice Dipeolu granted the application and ordered that Blessing CEO be remanded in EFCC custody.

The matter was adjourned till June 5, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.