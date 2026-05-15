The Police Command in Rivers has dismissed five inspectors attached to the Department of Operations over alleged involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion and conspiracy.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Placid, disclosed this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Blessing Agabe.

Placid said that the officers were involved in a pattern of criminal activities between September 2025 and January 2026 across the state.

The force spokesman listed the dismissed officers as John Okoi, Eyibo Asuquo, Udo Ndipmong, Bright Nwachukwu and Anele Ikechukwu

According to him, the case became known following petitions submitted by a group, the Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation on behalf of multiple victims.

He explained that the officers allegedly operated in minibuses and conducted illegal stop-and-search operations during which unsuspecting members of the public were intercepted at gunpoint.

“The officers forced victims to disclose their banking pass codes and account details. They forcefully transferred money from their victims’ bank accounts.

“They also falsely presented themselves as operatives of Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, in order to intimidate victims and evade suspicion,” he said.

He stated that investigations further revealed that the syndicate allegedly abducted a male victim along Aba Road and forcefully dispossessed him of over N3.6 million and 4,000 dollars from his cryptocurrency wallet.

Another victim, he said, was allegedly abducted and dispossessed of over N7.3 million in cash and valuables, while a third victim reportedly lost N1.5 million after being intercepted along NTA Road.

“After the officers were arrested, an orderly room proceeding found them culpable, leading to their dismissal from the Nigerian Police Force with immediate effect.

“A prima facie case of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, official corruption and extortion has been established against the dismissed officers,” he stated.

The police spokesman added that the case file had been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, while formal charges were expected to be filled within 30 days.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the police to professionalism, accountability, transparency and protection of citizens’ rights.