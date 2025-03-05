Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have detained a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, over an alleged N700 billion fraud.

Emmanuel, who was invited following a petition against him, was still being quizzed at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja by the crack detectives of commission as at when filing this report last night.

Daily Trust reports that Emmanuel, who arrived the anti-graft agency’s office at about noon, served in the oil-rich State as governor between 2015 and 2023 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A highly placed official of the commission explained that Emmanuel only honoured the invitation extended to him after which he was detained to provide explanations to allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and stealing when he held sway.

“The former governor of Akwa Ibom was being detained over an alleged N700 billion fraud. This was sequel to a petition by a civil society organisation called NACAT. He will still be with us for now to answer some questions.

“The petitioner alleged that Emmanuel received N3 trillion from the Federation Account over eight years but left behind a debt profile of N500 billion and unpaid ongoing projects worth N300 billion. He was also alleged to be unable to account for N700 billion.

“Emmanuel arrived at our office around 12:30 p.m. and was arrested shortly after,” the detective, who didn’t want his name in print because he wasn’t authorised to speak to journalists confided in Daily Trust last night.

The officials disclosed that investigations uncovered the withdrawal of N31 billion in cash from a single account named “Office of the Governor.”

He added, “Investigations have uncovered the withdrawal of N31bn in cash in one single account. The name of the account is Office of the Governor. The money was withdrawn in cash progressively between 2019 and 2023.”

Several phone calls pulled across to the spokesman of the commission, Dele Oyewale, for official comments on the matter did not connect as at when filing this report last. He was yet to reply to a text message sent to him.