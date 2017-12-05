EFCC raises alarm over recruitment scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has raised alarm over alleged attempts by fraudsters to exploit its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Tuesday that the fraudsters were soliciting payment from unsuspecting job seekers to facilitate their employment into the commission.

“This is a scam and members of the public are warned not to deal with anyone with such proposition as the agency does not collect money from job seekers.

“Candidates that participated in the recent aptitude test by the commission should avoid falling prey to tricksters by shunning any promise of employment for a fee.

“The employment process in the EFCC is open and transparent and cannot be compromised through bribery,” Uwujaren said.

He advised members of the public to report anybody requesting for money for employment into the commission at the nearest EFCC office or police station. – NAN.