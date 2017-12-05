Imo Commissioner for Happiness tells critics to ‘keep quiet’

Imo State Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, on Tuesday, advised those critical of her appointment, to`keep quiet.’

Ololo, who is also Gov Rochas Okorocha‘s sister, was among the 28 commissioners sworn in on Monday.

Ololo, on her twitter handle @MrsOgechiOlolo which she joined in December, in response to series of criticism on her appointment expressed surprised at the `outbusts of young Nigerians’ on Okorocha for such an appointment.

“Let me educate Nigerians on this, for those lacking ignorance. United Arab Emirates has ministers of happiness and they are ahead of us.

“I am truly surprised by the outbursts of young Nigerians on his excellency; Dr Rochas Okorocha. If you don’t understand something, keep quiet, read and research. Make good use of your senses.

The Commissioner said the mandate of her office includes ensuring citizens of Imo state remain happy despite the economic meltdown and Biafran fiasco.

Others include ensuring couples in Imo state have a reduced divorce rate and better fulfilled marriages and cater to welfare for the average Imo indigene.

In a time were couple divorce is at an all time high, I will use my good office to ensure couples in Imo will be fulfilled and serve as an example to the world.

Some of the tweets include: @Don_sheffy – collect salary and benefits that will make her happy; @Nanya_x0 -to ensure everyone is happy…maybe she will share money every day; @ UyoukoEmmanuel-To make sure if anybody in the state complains about hunger and vote APC, the Ministry will look into your condition and epp you.