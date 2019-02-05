Ejidike, Ladipo, others salute Ikpea on his birthday

By Akeem Busari

Encomiums have been pouring in for the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, as he celebrates his birthday today.

Expectedly, stakeholders in the football community have been effusive in prayers and praises to God for adding another year to the life of Ikpea, whom many described as ‘humility personified’.

Nigeria’s Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike, thanked God for sparing the life of Ikpea to this day.

He prayed that God continue to protect and give him good health as he continues his patriotic service to the country.

On his part, the President- General of the Nigeria Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo expressed gratitude to God for keeping him hale and hearty to add another year to his life.

” I am grateful to God for his mercies upon the life of my ‘able lieutenant’. He is a good man. A patriotic and selfless Nigerian who remain committed to the growth and development of the nation,” Ladipo said.

” On behalf of all members of the NFSC home and in diaspora, I pray that God in His infinite mercies continue to guard, guide and bless him as he adds another year to his life in the land of the living,” Ladipo prayed.