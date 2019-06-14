Ekiti United FC debunks crisis

By Akeem Busari

The management of the Ekiti United football club has rubbished rumours making the rounds that the team was in crisis and embroiled in financial recklessness.

According to reports circulating on the social media, the management was accused of mismanaging funds.

However, in a quick reaction, the team manager, Soji Farotimi, debunked the claims, describing it as fake and meant to destabilize the team.

According to him, the rumours was a cynical misinterpretation of what Ekiti State Hon. Commissioner of Sports and Youths Development, Michael Awopetu said in a statement analysing the financial position of the team.

While pleading with the governor to magnanimously increase the team’s monthly subvention of N3.8m which is grossly inadequate to cater for the team, the Commissioner disclosed that the amount could hardly take care of salaries, bonuses, transportation and logistics.

” There are no crises in Ekiti United. Governor John Kayode Fayemi has been supportive of the team and the interim management board, though we have been operating on a shoe-string budget,” he explained.

” Ekiti United is one of the best teams in the NNL. Our financial and welfare packages remain one of the best in the league. How can the management be reckless when we know that our amiable JKF is a man who has zero tolerance for corruption and recklessness,” he remarked.

He went ahead to attribute the rumours to a few disgruntled individuals who wanted the status quo that kept Ekiti football in the backwaters.

He added that the present Ekiti FA has equally been supporting the team in several ways.