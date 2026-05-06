Iran’s football chief, Mehdi Taj, has insisted that their World Cup host is FIFA, not the United States of America or President Trump, in a bid to ensure that the football governing body guarantees respect towards the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Tej, who is the head of the Iranian FA (FFIRI), was among a delegation that turned back from the Canadian border before last week’s FIFA Congress in Vancouver, because of what they felt was disrespectful treatment by immigration officials.

Taj said the decision to return home last week had been their own choice, but Canada’s immigration minister later confirmed to parliament that the Iranian FA president’s visa had been cancelled while he was in the air because of his links to the IRGC. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said last week that no one with ties to the IRGC would be admitted to the country.

“We are going to the World Cup, for which we qualified, and our host is Fifa – not Mr Trump or America,” Taj said.

“If they accept hosting us, then they must also accept that they must not insult our military institutions in any way.

He continued, “Because if they do, then naturally it could create the same kind of situation that happened in Canada, where there was a possibility we might have to return. So there must be this kind of guarantee so that we can go with peace of mind.”

The football chief further called on FIFA to guarantee maximum respect for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) if they travel to the United States to play at the World Cup in June.

“We need a guarantee there, for our trip, that they have no right to insult the symbols of our system – especially the IRGC,” Taj added.

“This is something they must pay serious attention to. If there is such a guarantee and the responsibility is clearly assumed, then an incident like what happened in Canada will not happen again.”

The IRGC was set up to defend Iran’s Islamic system and has become a major military, political and economic force in the country. However, the group is listed as a terrorist organisation in Canada and the US.

Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has insisted that Iran will be going to the US and playing as scheduled, despite Iran’s request in March for its matches to be moved to Mexico.

The US, Canada and Mexico will co-host the World Cup between 11 June and 19 July.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their World Cup group matches in the United States.

The first two games against New Zealand on 15 June and Belgium on 21 June, will be played in Los Angeles, while the final game against Egypt will be played in Seattle on 26 June. – AFP.