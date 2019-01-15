Ekweremadu, Obi, South-East governors plot PDP victory in polls

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed his commitment to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming general elections.

Towards this end, Ekweremadu, on Monday, said he had held separate meetings with the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, and South-East governors on how to achieve victory at the polls.

The senator, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, denied reports the PDP was divided ahead of the presidential election.

He said, “I have held separate meetings with Peter Obi and the Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, with a view to working out strategies for the success of our party and our candidates in the elections.

“We will also organise a meeting of the South-East PDP stakeholders at the weekend.

“I have no doubt that South-East leaders will deliver the region overwhelmingly to the PDP and I expect that other leaders will also do the same in their geopolitical zones.

“After the PDP lost the presidency and its majority status at the National Assembly in 2015, I made it clear that I would stand by the party, no matter what.

“It took other party stakeholders and I a lot of efforts, sacrifices, soul-searching and painstaking negotiations to hold the party together and rebuild it.

“If I did not abandon the PDP at its darkest hour, it does not make the slightest sense to say that I abandoned it now that its sun is rising again.”