Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday ruled that the extrajudicial statement made by Henry Omoile, co-defendant to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, is admissible in evidence.

The ruling followed a trial-within-trial conducted to determine whether the statement was obtained voluntarily.

Omoile had challenged the admissibility of the statement he made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that it was procured through coercion and inducement.

Omoile is facing a three-count charge bordering on the unlawful acceptance of gifts as an agent, while Emefiele is being tried on a 19-count charge filed by the EFCC over alleged gratification and corrupt demands during his tenure as CBN governor.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At Monday’s proceedings, Chineye Okezie appeared for the prosecution, while Labi Lawal (SAN) represented both defendants.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had established that the statements obtained from Omoile on February 26, 2024, were made voluntarily and without any form of coercion, inducement or threat.

“I have carefully considered the evidence presented during the mini-trial. The environment was active, and there is no evidence that the second defendant was physically harmed.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the statement was made voluntarily,” the judge said.

The court subsequently admitted the February 26, 2024, statements, marked as Exhibits 1 to 3, as evidence.

However, Justice Oshodi rejected another statement dated February 27, 2024, on the ground that it was neither made in the presence of Omoile’s lawyer nor recorded on video, as required by law.

Following the ruling, the judge adjourned further hearing in the matter to June 26, June 30, and July 6 and 8, 2026, for continuation of the trial.