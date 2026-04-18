Nine hundred and seventy-four (974) offenders were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms during the first quarter of 2026.

This occurred as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency intensified its arrest, prosecution, and confiscation of the assets of drug traffickers and their collaborators across the country.

Among those convicted are 11 drug kingpins who were handed a combined 254 years imprisonment, according to a statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Friday.

Babafemi explained that of the 974 drug traffickers convicted between January and March, 899 of them were male and 75 were female, adding that 265 convictions were secured in January, 316 in February and 393 in March.

He said, “At the top of the list of the 11 drug kingpins who were successfully prosecuted and convicted within the period include a notorious Italy-based 42-year-old businessman, Adegbite Solomon (a.k.a Obama), who was arraigned on a 15-count charge before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in suit number: FHC/L/851C/2025.

“Justice Kakaki sentenced Adegbite Solomon (a.k.a Obama) to a total of 130 years in prison on 15 counts, with individual sentences ranging from four to 15 years for each count.

According to Babafemi, another top drug kingpin sentenced to long years in prison in the first quarter of the year was 32-year-old Ridwan Animashaun, who was arraigned by NDLEA before Justice Nkenoye Maha of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Two other convicts who bagged long years imprisonment are: Rauf Asogba, 28, and Seun Olaniyi, 24, who were convicted and sentenced to 17 years in jail each by Justice Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi of the Federal High Court Abeokuta, Ogun state on 28th January 2026 after NDLEA arrested and charged them to court for trafficking 1,779 kilograms of skunk in suit number: FHC/AB/160C/2025.

“Another set of two convicts got 15 years imprisonment each. They are: 54-year-old Jonathan Nuhu (a.k.a Doctor), who was convicted by Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano, Kano State, on 17th March 2026, following his arraignment by NDLEA in charge: FHC/KN/CR/96/2023, and 40-year-old Idris Yusuf, who was sentenced on 31st March 2026 by Justice Fatima Murtala Nyako of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe.”

Other convicts who received seven-year imprisonment each for drug trafficking offences in parts of the country include Godday Obizuo, Asabe Abubakar, Godwin Peter, Asuquo Christian, and Olabode Sunday.

Reacting to the conviction of the drug offenders, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) said, “Securing 974 convictions in just three months is a testament to the relentless spirit of our officers and the thinning patience of the Nigerian state toward drug merchants.

“To the 11 kingpins who thought they were untouchable, their 254-year collective residency in correctional centres is a firm reminder that the long arm of the law has finally caught up with their greed.”