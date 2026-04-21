The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted the public to what it described as increasing cases of impersonation and fake sting operations by criminal elements posing as its officers.

The commission, in a statement issued on Tuesday via its X handle, said intelligence available to it indicated that fraudsters were deploying “ingenious but fraudulent means” to tarnish its image.

According to the EFCC, one of the tactics involves a gang operating around popular eateries and fun spots in major cities, where unsuspecting youths are targeted.

“Their modus operandi is laying ambush for innocent youths coming out of the Eateries and harassing them on unfounded suspicions of being internet fraudsters and dispossessing them of their valuables.

“These characters usually portray the identities of authentic EFCC officers by dressing in fake uniforms and moving their victims to locations bearing fictitious resemblance to an EFCC office.

“There is also a gang of itinerant criminals harassing innocent motorists on the identities of their number plates. These ones wield dangerous weapons to compel their victims to offer them money on trumped-up accusations.”

The anti-graft agency further raised concerns about online impersonators and content creators staging fake EFCC operations.

According to the statement, such individuals produce videos showing forced entries, broken doors, and windows, which could mislead the public into believing they are genuine operations by the agency.

“The public is enjoined to be circumspect in its evaluation of claims intended to drag the Commission’s image into the mud,” the EFCC said.

It noted that the commission operates with established standard procedures and has appropriate channels for addressing complaints against its officers.

The EFCC urged Nigerians not to allow the activities of impersonators and fraudulent actors to influence their perception of its work, reiterating its commitment to tackling economic and financial crimes.

This alert comes amid public scrutiny over the agency’s alleged abuse of power during its operations.