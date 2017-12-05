EndSARS campaign: Police IG orders immediate re-organisation of SARS unit

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate re-organisation of Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the public outcry against the unit.

The social media had been awash with calls for the dissolution of the squad at the weekend after many Nigerians accused SARS officials of inhumane treatment.

Reacting to the call, the IGP, in a statement by the Force Public Relation’s Officer, Jimoh Moshood, ordered an immediate probe into the allegations.

The statement read, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, concerned with public interest and the need to reposition the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for more efficiency and effective service delivery to all Nigerians and ensure that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operates based on International Core Value of Policing with integrity and make sure the rule of law prevails in the operations and activities of the outfit, the IGP has directed the immediate re-organization of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide and instant investigation into all the allegations, complaints and infractions levelled against the personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country by the IGP X-Squad of the Force.

“In the new arrangement, a Commissioner of Police is now the overall head of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“The Police Zonal Commands, State Commands and Divisions will continue to operate anti-crime units/sections, crime prevention and control squads and teams imperative to prevent and detect crimes and criminalities in their Area of Responsibilities, and other crack squads necessary to sustain law and order and protection of life and properties in their Area of responsibilities (AOR).

“Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) will now exist and operate in the State and Zonal Commands under the Commissioner of Police (F-SARS) at the Force Headquarters.”

The Police IGP urged Nigerians to report “past or present” maltreatment to the right quarters.

He said, “However, aggrieved members of the public who have any complaint in the past or present of violation of their rights by any Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel anywhere in the country are to report through any of the following channels for investigation and further actions.”

GP X-Squad: 0902 690 0729 – Calls

0903 227 8905 – SMS

0903 562 1377 – What’s app

Email:integrityxsquad@gmail.com

FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU

07056792065 Calls/SMS/what’s app

08088450152 Calls/SMS/what’s app

Email: bailisfree@gmail.com,pressforabuja@gmail.com

Twitter: @Policing www.facebook.com/ngpolice

PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU)

08057000001 – Calls Only

08057000002 – Calls Only

08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only

Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU .