Kano residents, on Friday, joined millions of Muslims across the world to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, marking the start of the annual festival with the traditional slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

However, this year’s celebration took an unusual turn as the 15th and 16th Emirs of Kano—Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II – led separate Eid congregations at different locations.

Ado Bayero, who was deposed and later reinstated through a controversial court order, observed his prayers at the Nassarawa mini palace. The prayers were led by the Sarkin Malamai, Malam Kamalu Inuwa, who in his sermon, urged Muslims to emulate the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He called on the faithful to uphold values of patience, love, and perseverance, and to remain steadfast in their religious and moral obligations.