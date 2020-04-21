Fed govt extends airspace, airports’ closure by 14 days

The Federal Government on Monday extended the closure of the nation’s airspace and airports by another 14 days as coronavirus infections rise across the country.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this on his twitter handle on Monday.

He said as a result of the extension of lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, it was no longer possible for the nation to open its airspace and airports for normal operation by 23 April, 2020.

Sirika stated that they would remain closed for a further two weeks, which he said, was subject to review.

“COVID-19. As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further 2 weeks. This subject to review as appropriate, please,” he tweeted.