Fed Govt set to lift Twitter ban

The Federal Government said the ban on operations on micro blogging platform, Twitter, will be lifted “in a matter of days”.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave this update after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Providing updates on the government’s negotiation with the micro-blogging site, the Minister gave more details of the conditions given to the platform, saying most of them have been accepted.

He said the areas still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having a Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representative, were being discussed.

Mohammed revealed in the area of a Nigerian office, even though Twitter has agreed to the condition, it is however maintaining the earliest it can establish it is 2022.

The Minister expressed confidence everything will be hammered out with Twitter within a few days or weeks, noting the anxiety shown by Nigerians.

He said the Federal Government’s committee negotiating with Twitter will meet on the agreement soon to make recommendations.

Also, Social media giant Twitter has confirmed talks with the Nigerian Government, with a view to lifting its suspension.

“We recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss why Twitter has been blocked and ways to resolve the matter,” a spokesperson for the microblogging site was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”