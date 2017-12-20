FG declares Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 1 as public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, January 1, 2018 as public holidays for the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulralman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of government through a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Abubakar Magaji.

Dambazau enjoined Christian faithful and all Nigerians to use the period to pray for continued growth and development of the country.

He also called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain the country’s peace and unity.

The minister urged all citizens, both at home and abroad, to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to improve the living standard of the people.