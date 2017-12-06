FG orders NNPC to end fuel scarcity before weekend

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Petroleum Ministry to ensure the current fuel scarcity in some parts of the country do not last beyond weekend.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting in Abuja.

Stressing that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, could not attend the post- FEC briefing because of an urgent appointment, he said the minister gave FEC assurance that there was no cause for alarm.

According to him, Kachikwu told FEC that there is enough fuel in the country to last till January 2018.

He said there is no intention by the government to increase the pump price of fuel.