FirstBank takes FirstMonie agent to neighbourhoods

Imagine a walking, talking ATM.

No it is not a machine, Firstmonie agents are humans like you, except you can now perform a majority of your banking transactions with them without stepping into a banking hall.

With this bespoke channel, FirstBank is committed to empowering individuals without bank accounts and bridging the gap between high-tech service and low-literacy clients.

The Firstmonie Agent is the FirstBank ‘Human ATM’ empowered to reduce the reliance on over-the counter transactions while providing convenient personalized services.

The Firstmonie agent is equipped to carry out the following services – Account Opening, Cash Deposit, Airtime Purchase, Bills Payment, Withdrawals and Money Transfer.

Becoming a Firstmonie Agent in your community is another way to make extra income from your thriving business.

FirstMonie Agents are owners of small businesses within communities with limited or no banking penetration, who have been enlisted on the FirstBank network which cuts across all 36 states in the country.

To find out more details about the Firstmonie Agent channel, simply visit https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/personal-banking/ways-to-bank/firstmonie-agent today!

The Firstmonie Agent market activation train is currently making its rounds in Lagos, having already made stops at Alaba International Market and Ikorudu.

To find out the next stop closest to you, follow FirstBank social media or join the conversations using the hashtag- #FirstMonieAgent & #MonieMatas

