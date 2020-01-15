FG plans to recruit more teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Federal Government would engage more qualified teachers to increase the teacher-to-pupil ratio in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this at the State House in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers led by the union’s national president, Nasir Idris.

“We’ve created a dedicated platform under the National Social Investment Programme called N-Power Teach, which engages qualified graduates to man the gaps of basic education delivery in Nigeria.

“The aim of this, and many other Government programmes, is to increase the teacher-student ratio at the primary school level thereby enhancing the quality of students moving to secondary schools.”

