Fidelity Bank staff donate items to orphanage

The need to reach out to the less-privileged in the society was on Sunday stressed when the staff of Fidelity Bank, Ilorin, donated some items to the Kwara Children Reception Centre.

Leading the members of staff to the centre, the bank’s Branch Manager, Malam Yinka Omar, said the visit was at the instance of the staff in their bid to give back to the society that had impacted positively on them.

Omar explained that the staff contributed money on their own to purchase the items donated.

He pledged that the staff would now regularly visit the centre and assist the children.

The Regional Manager of the Bank, Mr Wale Mesioye, stressed the need to give to the less privileged because “ God loves cheerful givers.’’

“This is a service to God and humanity.

“It shouldn’t be when you are working with an oil company or earning your salaries in foreign currency that you should do this.

“We may not have sufficient to bring, but we have come to share out of the love we have received, “Mesioye said.

The workers also pledged a monthly grant to the centre.

The Coordinator of the centre, Taiye Ikupolati, thanked the bank workers for the donation and urged other Nigerians to emulate them.

He said the facility has motherless babies as well as physically challenged children.

The items donated included food, clothing, groceries and snacks.