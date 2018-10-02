FirstBank participates in Africa Investment Summit

As part of its financial inclusion and thought leadership drive, First Bank of Nigeria Limited participated in the Africa Investment Summit convened by Guardian Newspapers, Financial Times of London, NEPAD Business Group, Africa Business Roundtable, Africa Matters and Capital 3 Ltd.

The event themed; “Bridging Africa’s Investment Gap” took place on 26 – 27 September 2018.

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier bank and one of the most valuable banks in Africa has grown in influence overtime and its leading position has earned it recognition and a position of thought leader even beyond the shores of Africa.

Recently, FirstBank, through its MD/CEO was the only representative Nigerian bank that participated in a High-Level dialogue among Chinese and African Business representatives which took place in China.

The participation of the Bank at the summit is another testimony of its growing influence amongst the African financial institutions and business community.

Meanwhile, the MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been conferred with the Honorary Citizenship of the State of Georgia and Congressional Commendation Award from the Georgia Senate – United States of America (USA).

The Honour and Award was received at the International Forum on African Leadership (IFAL) on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

The identification of Dr. Adeduntan for the award is in recognition of his position as one of Africa’s most distinguished thought leaders in the financial sector with an impeccable leadership savvy backed by years of invaluable experience in the continent’s banking industry while also impacting the lives of his internal and external communities through his unalloyed commitment to the growth of FirstBank and Africa at large.