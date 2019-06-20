FRSC introduces system to ease driver’s licence procurement

A new and more efficient way of obtaining Driver’s Licence has been introduced by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in order to improve the ease of obtaining the licence and save applicants’ time waiting for capture.

It is called Bypass Capture Scheme.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, it was introduced as an improvement over the existing method to make the licence easier to obtain without wasting time.

“An applicant for Bypass Capture will simply make payment online and visit the collection centre to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready.

“There is no need to visit any Drivers’ Licence Centre (DLC) to recapture his/her biometric information again.

“An applicant who is either renewing or applying for a re-issue can use the Bypass Capture feature,” he said.

Kazeem made the disclosure on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, urging applicants of Drivers’ Licence renewal to embrace the new method.

He, however, explained that the Bypass Capture was only available to applicants who had existing biometric information on the NDL system.

He said that such applicants must have gone through the FRSC Driver’s Licence process and have their biometric captured at any of the FRSC licence centres.

Kazeem said that an applicant could only apply for Bypass Capture for the first licence renewal which was after three or five years.

“The second renewal which will be after a minimum of six years, will require an applicant to recapture his biometrics,’’ he explained.