Gani Fawehinmi’s son, Mohammed, dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

It was gathered that Mohammed died on Wednesday at the 52 years after a brief illness.

A close family source, who preferred not to be named, confirmed the death of Mohammed to our correspondent.

The source said, “We are trying our best not to let his mother hear about the death yet because it may worsen her sickness.”

The source noted that the remains of Mohammed had been deposited in a morgue in Lagos.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of his death had not been revealed.

Mohammed graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1991.

He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998.

Mohammed had over 20 years experience in the practice of law.