Chelsea have started contacting prospective managerial candidates as the club steps up efforts to appoint a new permanent head coach following Liam Rosenior’s dismissal, with Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola emerging as leading contenders, according to the BBC.

Reports indicate Alonso has become one of the strongest candidates under consideration, with sources claiming Chelsea view the Spaniard’s managerial pedigree and elite-level experience as major advantages.

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager is said to be highly regarded by Stamford Bridge decision-makers, who believe he possesses the profile required to lead the club despite his brief and ultimately unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid earlier this year.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea rate Alonso as the candidate with the strongest CV among those being considered, with his achievements at Leverkusen and distinguished playing career adding to his appeal.

The Athletic also reports that Chelsea are actively exploring a deal for Alonso, who is understood to be open to returning to management after being sacked by Madrid in January, just seven months after replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola remains another strong contender after confirming he will leave the Cherries when his contract expires at the end of the season.

BBC reports that Marco Silva and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner are also on Chelsea’s shortlist, while former Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis are admired internally.

Chelsea are believed to be keen to appoint a new manager before pre-season begins in early July, although the club’s immediate focus remains on the FA Cup final as behind-the-scenes talks continue between sporting directors and managerial representatives. – Agency report.