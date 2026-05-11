President Donald Trump is set to visit Beijing from May 13th to 15th for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade, Iran, and regional security expected to top the agenda.

The visit, confirmed by China’s foreign ministry, marks the first trip by a US president to China since 2017.

Trump is expected to press Xi on Iran, as China remains a major buyer of Iranian oil, while also seeking to ease trade disputes between the world’s two largest economies.

The trip had originally been planned for earlier this year but was postponed as Trump focused on the conflict involving Iran.

Despite ongoing disagreements over Taiwan, tariffs, and the Middle East, the White House says the visit will combine diplomacy with symbolism including a state banquet and a tour of Beijing’s Temple of Heaven.

US officials say Trump hopes to secure what they call “good deals” for the American people while reopening direct dialogue with one of Washington’s key global competitors. – Africa News.