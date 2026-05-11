Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, washed his hands off the controversy surrounding the screening of aspirants by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, insisting that as a non-member of the party, the matter was entirely outside his purview.

“I am not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike told journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the Territory, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

He was characteristically blunt about the limits of his commentary. “What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he said.

On the emerging political alignment in Rivers State ahead of 2027, Wike said his rainbow coalition would be guided by electoral pragmatism rather than fixed party loyalties.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We will look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.

The minister’s inspection tour took him across several road and bridge projects nearing completion in Abuja, and he expressed satisfaction with the pace of delivery.

Contractors handling key routes had assured the FCT Administration that outstanding works — including streetlights — would be wrapped up before the end of May.

“We are very happy. They promised that before the end of the month, they would finish the streetlights,” he said.

He disclosed that the Dutse-Alhaji-to-M5 road was progressing steadily, while the project executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was essentially complete, pending streetlight installation.

“That road is already completed, and the contractor, CCCC, has promised that within the next 10 days, they will complete the streetlights. We are very comfortable and happy,” Wike said.

A major bridge project in the capital also drew praise from the minister, who noted that the structure had already been launched and connecting roads were underway. “The bridge has been launched, and they have started the connection that will direct traffic from here to Kubwa. It is a wonderful thing. We are happy,” he said.

Wike said a number of the projects would be inaugurated as part of the Tinubu third-anniversary events. “Part of these projects fixed by Mr President will be inaugurated. Quality jobs done by very good contractors. We are happy. The excellence is there,” he added.

On complaints about alleged harassment by Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC officials during tax enforcement operations, Wike acknowledged that tax collection remained a friction point but said no formal complaint had reached the FCT Administration.

“There must be a civilised way of collecting taxes, but knowing our taxpayers, people don’t like to pay tax. When tax collectors come, they find one excuse or the other,” he said.